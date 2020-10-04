South Africa

Man arrested for driving taxi drunk with 24 passengers, including teens

04 October 2020 - 14:45 By Lwandile Bhengu
24 people were crammed into a taxi in Daveyton on Saturday night
Image: Supplied

A taxi driver was arrested in Daveyton on Saturday evening at the wheel of an overloaded vehicle, which had 24 passengers.

In a tweet, Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the taxi was filled with boys and girls, the youngest of whom was 15.

“The girls say they left home saying they are going next door but they were going to a party. And you can see they have been drinking,” tweeted Mazibuko.

Police confirmed that the driver of the taxi was arrested for drunk driving, overloading a vehicle and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The arrest was part of operation “Okae Molao”, led by the Gauteng provincial police commissioner and Mazibuko.

Police also arrested a 32-year-old man who is accused of selling drugs to schoolchildren in the Daveyton area.

TimesLIVE

