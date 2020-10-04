Two arrested for murder of Free State farm manager who was tied to a pole

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Free State farm manager, whose body was found tied to a pole on Friday.

Senekal detectives arrested the men, aged 34 and 43, on Saturday at Fateng tse Ntho in Paul Roux. Their arrests came after the murder of Brandon Horner, 21, a farm manager at DeRots Farm.

“Blood-stained clothes and shoes were found and will be taken in for forensic tests. The two men are alleged to be stock thieves and it is suspected that the deceased could have spotted them on that fateful day,” said Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

Farmers called police to the farm on Friday after an alleged attack.

“Upon their arrival, police found Horner, who was declared dead on the scene with injuries to his head and face. A knife was seized from the scene and his Toyota Hilux was later found with blood stains abandoned near Duikfontein Farm in Paul Roux,” said Makhele.

The men are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE