Clients may visit Legal Aid offices without an appointment

The organisation, which provides legal services to more than 700,000 people a year, has been operating on a minimal staff work plan and appointments since SA first went into lockdown in March. It will keep to Covid-19 health and safety protocols at all its 64 offices and 64 satellite offices.

“We remain committed to taking proactive measures to ensure your safety and wellbeing during these trying times,” Legal Aid SA spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said.

Members of the public will not be granted access to Legal Aid SA offices without a face mask. They also be required to sanitise their hands, have their temperature readings taken and abide by social-distancing protocols.

