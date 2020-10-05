South Africa

Clients may visit Legal Aid offices without an appointment

But masks remain compulsory under level 1 lockdown rules

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
05 October 2020 - 15:51
Legal Aid SA will from Monday allow walk-in visits to its offices following the country's move to lockdown level 1.
Legal Aid SA will from Monday allow walk-in visits to its offices following the country's move to lockdown level 1.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Legal Aid will allow clients to visit their offices directly without having to first call its advice line to request an appointment.

The move by Legal Aid SA follows the country's move to lockdown level 1, which necessitated the legal services provider to revise its guidelines and regulations for walk-in clients, for both criminal and civil matters, as well as for legal advice.

The organisation, which provides legal services to more than 700,000 people a year, has been operating on a minimal staff work plan and appointments since SA first went into lockdown in March. It will keep to Covid-19 health and safety protocols at all its 64 offices and 64 satellite offices.

“We remain committed to taking proactive measures to ensure your safety and wellbeing during these trying times,” Legal Aid SA spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said.

Members of the public will not be granted access to Legal Aid SA offices without a face mask. They also be required to sanitise their hands, have their temperature readings taken and abide by social-distancing protocols.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Airline crew can come to SA but can't 'move around freely': transport department

The transport department on Sunday said airline cabin crew and pilots could come into SA even if they didn't have negative Covid-19 tests - but that ...
News
23 hours ago

Covid-19 hits Legal Aid SA, but service to public continues

The Covid-19 pandemic has not left the Legal Aid Board SA, which provides legal assistance to the indigent, unscathed.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  5. Senior municipal official in Limpopo bust for alleged R4.8m theft South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X