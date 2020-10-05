COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,573 new cases recorded in SA

October 05 2020 - 08:29

Army finance chief Igshaan Dangor - brother of ANC's Jessie Duarte - dies of Covid-19 complications

Igshaan Dangor, the chief director of finance in the military, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning.

His death comes a month after that of his brother Achmat Dangor, an author and political activist. The pair are siblings of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.