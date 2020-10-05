COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,573 new cases recorded in SA
The health ministry on Sunday reported the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA as 681,289, an increase of 1,573 from Saturday.
October 05 2020 - 09:38
IN QUOTES | Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says visa-free access will help ailing economy
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reinstated visa-free access to SA to the citizens of 11 countries.
On Sunday, Motsoaledi said the move would help SA's ailing economy to recover, and would promote trade to stimulate economic recovery under lockdown level 1.
October 05 2020 - 08:29
Army finance chief Igshaan Dangor - brother of ANC's Jessie Duarte - dies of Covid-19 complications
Igshaan Dangor, the chief director of finance in the military, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning.
His death comes a month after that of his brother Achmat Dangor, an author and political activist. The pair are siblings of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
October 05 2020 - 07:59
Drop-offs allowed again at OR Tambo airport's upper roadway
The upper roadway at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport has been opened for passenger drop-offs.
Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said growing passenger numbers in recent days prompted airport management to adapt the drop-off and pick-up arrangements put in place when the Covid-19 lockdown was eased.
October 05 2020 - 07:15
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 35.11 million, death toll at 1,035,247
More than 35.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,035,247 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Reuters
October 05 2020 - 06:00
Algeria takes further measures to ease coronavirus restrictions
Algeria will take further steps to ease the coronavirus lockdown including reopening schools and universities after a fall in the number of daily infections, the government said on Sunday.
Under the new measures, schools and universities will reopen on Oct. 21 and Nov. 22 respectively, the government said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.
The North African country has eased restrictions relating to the novel coronavirus, including resuming public transportation as well as reopening some businesses, mosques and leisure venues.
It has so far reported 52,136 cases and 1,760 deaths.
- Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 18 113 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1574 new cases. Regrettably, we report 38 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 16 976. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/Qaw282hmuR pic.twitter.com/XwUmTq1JX4— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 4, 2020