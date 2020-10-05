Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku to know his fate by Friday

The fate of suspended Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will be known by Friday at the latest, the provincial government confirmed on Monday.

This comes as premier David Makhura indicated that he had been receiving regular updates from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the investigation into procurement irregularities regarding personal protective equipment (PPE).

Makhura's office said he had received a new report on Masuku's involvement, which would soon be made public.

“On Friday October 2, premier David Makhura received another updated report from the SIU pertaining to the role of the MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku, who was placed on special leave ... in July 2020,” said spokesperson Thabo Masebe.