Roads flooded as afternoon storms hit Joburg

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) urged drivers to exercise extra caution on the roads on Monday as flash flooding hit parts of the city.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had been dispatched to several areas to try to maintain order as heavy traffic compounded weather-related issues.

“Two traffic lanes are blocked off at the moment on the M1 south and M1 north double decker in Newtown due to flooding on the freeway. Motorists should exercise caution as JMPD officers are monitoring that situation,” he said.

“Klipsruitvalley Road is also flooded in Orlando West, Soweto, between Chris Hani Road and Moroka Nancefield Road. Motorists should drive through Orlando West this afternoon to avoid the flooded area.”