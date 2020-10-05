SA health-care workers 'afraid to practise and afraid for their lives', doctors say

A group of health-care professionals have warned of the “destruction” of a functional health system in the country should the persecution of doctors without following due process continue.

This follows the arrest of the two specialists, murdered anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi and paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale, who were charged with culpable homicide after the death of a prominent businessman's 10-year-old son.

Munshi was gunned down in Orange Grove on September 17, two months before he was due to reappear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on November 16 alongside co-accused Beale.

In March, the doctors wrote letters to the department of justice and director of public prosecutions, the minister and department of health, facility groups through the Hospital Association of SA and Day Hospital Association of SA, and the HPCSA, the statutory controlling body for health-care workers. They copied in the presidency.

Among other things, their letter spoke about their unhappiness with what they described as a lack of due process followed in the arrest of the two specialists.