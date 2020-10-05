'Say cheese,' says former KZN top cop as she appears for World Cup fraud

Retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni waved to journalists and posed for photographs when she entered the Durban magistrate's court dock for her alleged role as an “accessory after the fact” in corruption and fraud relating to a police tender.

“Say cheese,” she said before sitting down next to her co-accused Aswin Narainpershad, who handed himself over to police on Monday morning.

They are accused of corruption linked to 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders involving about R47m.

Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and police colonel Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

All four have been charged with multiple counts of corruption, while three of them face five counts of fraud, two counts of forgery and one count of uttering (when a person offers as genuine a forged instrument with the intent to defraud).