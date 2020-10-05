Security risks force court to change venue in Charl Kinnear murder case

Security concerns dogging the Charl Kinnear murder case will result in the bail application for the man arrested in connection with the killing being moved to a different court.

During former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian’s appearance in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's’ court in Cape Town on Monday, the prosecution asked for his bail application be moved to another court.

Prosecutor Gregory Wolmarans told the court it was “undesirable” for the application to be heard in the court because of security concerns.