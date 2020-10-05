South Africa

Unemployment 'an urgent matter that needs to be addressed': Pali Lehohla

05 October 2020 - 12:30
Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says the government must address the issue of unemployment.
Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says the government must address the issue of unemployment.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says the government needs to come up with an extensive plan detailing how it will eradicate joblessness among millions of South Africans.

In an interview with eNCA at the weekend, Lehohla was reacting to the latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA which revealed that more than 2 million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter of the year, during the lockdown.

“We've lost 2.2 million jobs now. Added to the 10 million who were already out of jobs, this gives us about 12 million unemployed people,” he said.

“That is a significant number and one needs to see what programme government has that deals with matters around employment.”

'You're lucky if you still have a job' — SA reacts to latest unemployment figures

Stats SA says people were unable to actively look for jobs in the second quarter of 2020 because of lockdown. These people therefore fell into the ...
News
5 days ago

Lehohla said the government's plan needed to be long-term.

“I doubt very much whether in a short time we can address joblessness, but it's an urgent matter that has to be addressed,” he said.

“A plan is a long-term thing. We need policies and discourse around policies and the effects of those policies over 10 to 20 years.”

Stats SA last week said overall unemployment decreased from 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020 to 23.3% in the second quarter - because fewer people were actively looking for jobs during the lockdown.

“To fall into the category of unemployed, people must be actively looking for work, which wasn't possible during lockdown. These people, therefore, fall into the 'not economically active' category. The expanded unemployment rate increased to 42%,” explained Stats SA.

The ANC said the figures highlighted the “deep” hunger and poverty in which millions of South Africans live.

The party said it would discuss unemployment and other burning issues during its two-day virtual lekgotla, which ends on Monday.

“The latest unemployment figures confirm the impact of the economic contraction in the second quarter of 2020. This has had a severe impact on the livelihoods of millions of South Africans and further deepened poverty and hunger,” it saidt.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jobs bloodbath, tourism gutted

Limited reopening will do little to save jobs and businesses
Business
1 day ago

Eastern Cape job stats ‘painful’, says premier

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on business to stave off retrenchments to bolster their revenue.
Politics
4 days ago

Shack tactics: Covid-hit townships need a leg-up, not more red tape

The missing link is an enabling state to harness the energy and resourcefulness of locals with money-spinning ideas
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  5. Senior municipal official in Limpopo bust for alleged R4.8m theft South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X