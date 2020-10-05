The double-murder trial of the alleged “Table Mountain killer” is set to resume next Monday in the Cape Town high court.

Thirty-five-year-old Zimbabwean national Blessing Bveni is accused of attacking 10 hikers and murdering two men in the Table Mountain National Park during a spell of vicious attacks in the early part of 2018.

Fifty-year-old pilot Doug Notten was stabbed to death by a “kind-eyed” killer on February 20 2018 while he was walking on a mountain path near Fish Hoek. His wife, Julia, who was with him at the time, escaped unharmed.

“When he approached us, I thought he was a good-looking man. He had beautiful, kind eyes. But when he pulled out a knife, his eyes turned into slits and his whole face turned to anger and he just started stabbing Doug, repeatedly,” said Julia.