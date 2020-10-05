WATCH | Limpopo traffic cop slaps, punches and throws man to the floor

A Limpopo traffic official faces suspension after a video of him assaulting a man went viral on social media.

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday in Jane Furse at a local garage and shopping centre.

Makhuduthamaga municipality mayor Minah Bahula condemned the incident and has urged the municipal manager to act “expediently and decisively”.

“We apologise to the public. The incident portrays a bad image and brings our municipality into disrepute,” she said.

“It is not like our municipality to behave like that. In our more than 20 years of existence as a local government, this is the first incident of this nature which not only belittles us but also destroys our culture as the municipality.

“We hope the public understand the measure we have taken which is commensurate with this act.”

Municipality spokesperson Lemson Moropjane said the officer was on duty when the incident happened and has been suspended pending an investigation.

He said the officer is required to provide the municipality with a full representation within the next 48 hours on why he should not be suspended from work.

