South Africa

1,000 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

06 October 2020 - 21:31 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded just more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbed by just over 1,000 on Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

There had also been 87 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the same period.

“As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 683,242 with 1,027 new cases identified since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 87 more Covid-19 related deaths: four from the Eastern Cape, 35 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, five from the North West and 15 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,103.

“Our recoveries now stand at 616,857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," he said in a statement. There are now 49,282 “active cases” across SA.

The figures are based on 4,294,931 to date, with 14,591 of them falling in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

