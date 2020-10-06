Bandile Masuku's bank account one of 44 to remain frozen, for now
Special Tribunal hearing postponed to November 20 and 21
The bank account of Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku is one of the 44 accounts that will remain frozen until matters are finalised by the Special Tribunal sitting in Johannesburg.
The Special Tribunal of SA was meant to hear arguments in the matter between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Gauteng-based contractors involved in the implementation of the supply and delivery of Covid-19 personal protection equipment (PPE).
Masuku’s name appears as respondent 41.
Judge Billy Mothle postponed the hearing to November 20 and 21 because some respondents were not ready with their papers. He expressed the desire to start proceedings as soon as possible after some respondents requested a date in December.
“An order was made in August and all respondents had five days to state if they were opposing the order. They also had an additional 15 days to file answering affidavits,” Mothle said.
Before postponing the hearing, the judge granted all 44 respondents until October 12 to file their papers. “After this date I’m not accepting any affidavits,” he said.
He also cautioned that all respondent should file their head of arguments no later than October 28. “I want to finish this matter before the end of November,” he said.
Before adjourning, the judge heard that there was a mistake when banks froze all the accounts and not those affected by the interim order.
Mothle clarified that freezing bank accounts of respondents is applicable only to the extent specified in the order.
“If a respondent has one account, the banks are only allowed to freeze the amount specified in the order,” he explained.
He ordered his administrators to amend the order and the SIU to communicate with banks.
In August, the tribunal granted an urgent application by the SIU to freeze R38.7m held in the contractors' bank accounts. The companies are linked to a Gauteng health department PPE tender that was allegedly irregularly obtained.
The tribunal is chaired by judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya and has a statutory mandate to recover public funds syphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.
In the interim order, the tribunal interdicted the Gauteng department of health from making further payments to Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd and 39 other respondents.
The same order also interdicted the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) from releasing the pension money and benefits to the former departmental CFO, Mantsu Kabelo Lehloenya, pending the institution of civil proceedings before the tribunal.
Companies and individual accounts at the centre of the PPE scandal are:
- Ledla Structural Development,
- K Manufacturing and Supply,
- Mediwaste Packaging,
- Atturo Tyres,
- BLSM Services,
- Vivid Sights Projects,
- PNE Graphics,
- Maela Distribution and Projects,
- Atland Chemicals,
- PHM Holdings,
- Nutri,
- Lloyd Mthobeki,
- Rhulani Mboweni Lehong,
- Kgodisho Lehong,
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics,
- Double Click BTC,
- Skyline Contractors,
- Home Vision Projects,
- XC Logic,
- Ronen Barashi,
- Yuchang Xiao,
- Mpho Mafenyane,
- Xingyu Plastic Recycling,
- Mortz Marketing Enterprise,
- Injemo Engineering and Plastic Products,
- Buhle waste,
- Api Property Group,
- Sasol SA,
- Mutasa Tool and Die Engineering,
- Empiru,
- Botslee,
- Yonglian Lin,
- Mapiti Aaron Molopa,
- Jonathan Maake,
- Jamac Technological,
- Manikensis Investments,
- Angelic Julian Groenewald,
- Micheal Gerad Rofail,
- Patric Kalil,
- Royal Bhaca Projects,
- MEC: Gauteng health department,
- Mantsu Kabelo Lehloenya,
- Government Employees Pension Fund, and
- Administration Agency.
Royal Bhaca Projects is owned by Thandisizwe Diko, who is married to President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko.
Diko and Masuku are on special leave during the investigation.
Masuku's fate will be known by Friday at the latest after Gauteng premier David Makhura indicated he had been receiving regular updates from the SIU on the investigation into procurement irregularities regarding PPE.
Several other officials were implicated in the SIU report, including the head of the provincial department of health, Prof Mkhululi Lukhele, who resigned last week. He is not included in the list of respondents.
TimesLIVE