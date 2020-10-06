Bandile Masuku's bank account one of 44 to remain frozen, for now

The bank account of Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku is one of the 44 accounts that will remain frozen until matters are finalised by the Special Tribunal sitting in Johannesburg.

The Special Tribunal of SA was meant to hear arguments in the matter between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Gauteng-based contractors involved in the implementation of the supply and delivery of Covid-19 personal protection equipment (PPE).

Masuku’s name appears as respondent 41.

Judge Billy Mothle postponed the hearing to November 20 and 21 because some respondents were not ready with their papers. He expressed the desire to start proceedings as soon as possible after some respondents requested a date in December.

“An order was made in August and all respondents had five days to state if they were opposing the order. They also had an additional 15 days to file answering affidavits,” Mothle said.

Before postponing the hearing, the judge granted all 44 respondents until October 12 to file their papers. “After this date I’m not accepting any affidavits,” he said.