Charlotte Maxeke hospital protest in 2018 a human rights violation: SAHRC

The actions of staff at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, who embarked on a strike in May 2018, were tantamount to a human rights violation as they denied a considerable number of patients the right to access health-care services.

Protests at the hospital, which erupted on May 31 2018, were due to a serious communication breakdown between the Gauteng department of health and employees, and these conditions put the delivery of health-care services to the public at risk.

These findings were released by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) two years and four months after striking hospital staff brought parts of the hospital to a standstill and left facilities damaged and in a mess.

The commission initiated its own investigation to get clarity on the events of that day, what led to them, and what could be done going forward.

The commission said events on that day appeared to be the result of a long-simmering dispute between hospital workers and the department over wage increases and non-payment of bonuses.