Deputy public protector investigates Covid-19 PPE tender irregularities in KZN

Deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is in KwaZulu-Natal visiting a number of health-care facilities and public schools as part of investigations into Covid-19 PPE tender irregularities.

Since early August, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Gcaleka have been on a tour to observe first-hand the challenges that staff, the public and pupils alike grapple with regarding the provision of services.

The focus is on the inspection of hospitals reserved, upgraded or capacitated specifically for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and schools.

To date, they have visited hospitals in Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Through the inspection, Gcaleka, who will be accompanied by investigators from the KwaZulu-Natal office, will seek to examine infrastructure that has been developed specifically for the fight against the pandemic, look closely at the capacity of the facilities, establish if the facilities are coping with demand for services and whether front-line workers have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE).