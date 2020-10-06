Don't let your guard down: Covid-19 is still real, says mom who tested positive on her birthday

With SA officially on level 1 of the lockdown and many people starting to revert to their “normal” lifestyles, a Cape Town mother who recently tested positive for Covid-19 is not letting her guard down yet.

Olivia Daniels’ selfless attitude was displayed when she gave up her freedom and the comfort of her home to quarantine in a government facility for the sake of her children.

“I’d rather miss my children than infect them,” said the 31-year-old mother from Uitsig, who tested positive on her birthday last month.