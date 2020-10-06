LISTEN | Driver killed, commuters injured after gang opens fire, sets bus alight in Lawley

A bus driver was killed and commuters were seriously injured after an armed gang opened fire and set the bus alight in Lawley, south of Lenasia, Gauteng, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the incident happened at around 5am near the Lawley railway station.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the bus had stopped to pick up commuters when three armed, unknown suspects started firing shots at the bus,” said Peters.

“An unconfirmed number of commuters were injured while attempting to alight from the bus. It is alleged the suspects then hurled a petrol bomb at the bus, which caught fire, and the suspects fled the scene.”