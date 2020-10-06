South Africa

Joburg emergency services on high alert after two lightning-related deaths

06 October 2020 - 12:39
Roads in Johannesburg were flooded on Monday during heavy rain.
Roads in Johannesburg were flooded on Monday during heavy rain.
Image: Supplied

Emergency services in Johannesburg remain on high on alert on Tuesday with more stormy weather expected this afternoon.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the situation in low-lying areas in the city and most informal settlements.

He said emergency service personnel were already stationed in areas in the city where flooding is often experienced. He said the areas included Zandspruit, Sjwetla in Alexandra and Diepsloot.

“We have not had to move people from low-lying areas after yesterday's rain. We have not experienced rivers overflowing, but we are monitoring the situation. Should the need arise to move people, we are ready to do so,” he said.

Mulaudzi advised motorists not to drive on flooded roads.

“If you see a flooded road, drive back and find an alternative route,” he said.

He said the only fatality in Johannesburg was a woman who was struck by lightning in Melville yesterday.

“The woman was struck by a lightning on 2nd Avenue and was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

ER24 reported the death of a 30-year-old man in Elandsfontein, south of Johannesburg, who was also struck by a lightning yesterday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Severe thunderstorms can be expected to continue on Tuesday, warns SA Weather Service

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms will continue in some parts of the country on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

New weather warning service on the cards for SA — here's how it will work

A new weather warning service is expected to be introduced across the country, the SA Weather Service said on Monday
News
7 hours ago

Man dies after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

A man in his 30s was killed by lightning during a thunderstorm on a farm in Elandsfontein, Gauteng, on Monday.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  5. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Roads flooded as afternoon storms hit Joburg South Africa
  2. Durban emergency services on high alert after warnings of stormy weather South Africa
  3. Man dies after being struck by lightning in Gauteng South Africa
X