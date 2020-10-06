Joburg mayor takes on rogue 'business forums' for blocking service delivery

Johannesburg executive mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has warned “rogue” business forums not to block any of the city’s service delivery projects, warning that any such attempts will not be tolerated.

Makhubo’s remarks came during an oversight tour of construction work being carried out on the city’s next phase of its Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

“Business forums should follow proper channels to raise their grievances regarding any city-led projects,” said Makhubo.

The oversight tour, part of October Transport Month activities, was inspecting the new Watt Interchange in Wynberg on the Rea Vaya route that will run from Joburg’s central business district to Alexandra and Sandton. The route, which is due to operate from next year, will connect to the city’s existing BRT routes as well as bring the dream of affordable and seamless travel between the Gauteng, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros one step closer.

“Transport is one of the backbones of Johannesburg’s economy and plays a significant role in connecting residents safely and affordably to education, business and work opportunities,” said Makhubo.