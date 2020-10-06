KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own

In the residential section, most of two and three bedroom apartments have already been sold.

"We have one or two units on resale. We tried to make the apartments affordable. We have also created apartments for affordable rentals to encourage young professionals to use those spaces."

In the retail space, Rosenberg said the approach was to differentiate themselves by ensuring they didn't fall into the trap of being "another mall with the same big-name brands and franchises".

"People are fundamental to the success and growth of our economy. If you look around our city, there are great businesses. We found them. They are all family run and owner-operated businesses."

The cobblestone street tucked away in the heart of the structure brings a vintage and European feel to the open space.

Known as the "high-street", Rosenberg said it would be used to celebrate the people of the city by bringing together local musicians, fashion designers, artists and comedians to add to the experiences on offer.