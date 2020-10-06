'Police have made sex workers their ATMs,' deputy minister says

The country’s police are turning sex work into a money-making scheme and are deliberately arresting sex workers as a ploy to get bribes, social development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has charged.

“The police have made sex workers their ATMs. Whenever they feel broke they go arrest sex workers and make them pay the guilty fine, but also when their wives don’t give them sex they just go and want to get sex for free. This can’t continue … we want to trade freely as entrepreneurs,” Bogopane-Zulu, who described herself as a chief sex worker, said.

Speaking at a dialogue with sex workers on Monday to discuss the impact of the lockdown on sex work, Bogopane-Zulu said that unless everyone in the country started putting themselves in the shoes of sex workers, they would always be treated as outcasts.

“There is no 'us and them'. We are all sex workers, the difference is … are you pre-paid, are you pay-as-you-go or are you on contract? Either way, you are a sex worker,” she said, to the applause of sex workers and other delegates in attendance.

“The idea of us and them should never exist,” said Bogopane-Zulu, adding that, as a married woman, she too fell into the category of sex workers, the only difference being that she was prepaid as lobola was paid for her.

She said claiming this title would help government departments provide better service to this group, which remains at greatest risk of HIV, pregnancy, cervical cancer and gender-based violence.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale committed the police ministry and police to doing better when dealing with sex workers. While sex work was still criminalised in SA, Mathale said that didn’t give the police the right to victimise sex workers such as assaulting them, as they too had human rights and should be “treated as human being first”.

“We will continue to learn and work with you. We will continue to make sure that police officers who take money must be dealt with. The cases must be reported and we need to deal with that,” he said.

He said decriminalisation of sex work would make the jobs of police officers easy. Mathale was in agreement that sex workers ended up bribing police to avoid arrest.

“Because sex workers don’t want to be arrested they end up paying so that they don’t go to jail. We are fully aware of that and will make sure that these things are dealt with,” he said.