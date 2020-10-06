South Africa

Rock thrown at Durban driver in attempted carjacking, injuring his eyes

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 October 2020 - 14:21
A man sustained facial injuries when a rock was thrown at his vehicle in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A rock was thrown at a motorist driving on South Coast Road in Durban early on Sunday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place shortly after midnight.

“The complainant alleged that on October 4 at 00.30am, he was driving along South Coast Road when an unknown male threw a rock at his vehicle. The complainant managed to drive to a nearby garage for assistance,” she said.

“A case of attempted carjacking was opened at Umbilo police station for investigation.”

The man's daughter posted photographs of her father's bloodied face on Facebook later on Sunday. She said he had received a work call-out when someone threw a rock at his car near Southway Mall.

“It went through the driver's side window and hit his face. By some miracle, probably from shock, he managed to keep control of the car and make his way to the nearest Engen garage, barely able to see his way there,” she said.

“My dad had to get the glass flushed out of his eye and is seeing an ophthalmologist this morning to assess the damage. As of this morning he is struggling to see out of his other eye as well.”

