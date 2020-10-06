Same treatment, different approach, better results: HIV breakthrough in KZN

HIV-positive people would benefit from being able to access services and treatment closer to home, after hours and at weekends, a new study in KwaZulu-Natal has concluded.

It found that community-based delivery of antiretroviral therapy (ART), alongside support groups in homes, increased viral suppression compared with clinic-based treatment, especially among men.

In a paper published in The Lancet, researchers from the University of Washington and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) recommended that community-based ART should be implemented and evaluated, especially for people with detectable viral load.

Between 2016 and 2019, the researchers compared HIV-positive people who were not on treatment and had detectable viral load with those who were receiving their treatment at clinics.