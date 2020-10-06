Severe thunderstorms can be expected to continue on Tuesday, warns SA Weather Service

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms will continue in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said about 10-20mm of rain was recorded across Gauteng on Monday. But some areas like Centurion and low-lying areas experienced 60-80mm.

“A yellow warning for severe thunderstorms over northern Gauteng, the northern parts of the North West and the south-western parts of Limpopo which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying areas, and reduced driving visibility,” SAWS said.

Pretoria and Johannesburg can expect cloudy weather with scattered showers and thundershowers clearing from the afternoon.