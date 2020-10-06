'There is nowhere to hide': Sex workers battle to survive under lockdown

Sex workers who wait for clients along Boundary Road, between Vosloorus and Dawn Park, south of Boksburg, from morning until evening, and operate from dilapidated houses, accuse police of corruption and harassment.

Most of the sex workers said they have struggled to work since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March. They were looking forward to the move to level 1.

The ones GroundUp spoke to say business has begun to pick up in the past two weeks, but they spend much of their time either running from the police or being held in police cells. They also fall victim to thieves.

The sex workers on Boundary Road do not make enough money to afford to operate from brothels and hotels. They use roofless, doorless, abandoned buildings or pay R10 for rooms in houses kept by unemployed young men, who also provide protection. Neither venues have sanitation facilities.

“It’s not easy to part with R10 out of every R50 we get from each client, but it’s better because the brothers who keep the rooms protect us. It’s even rare for police to come there,” said Keke*, a sex worker.