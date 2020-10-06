South Africa

Trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso wants inquest to probe trial delays

06 October 2020 - 15:10 By Devon Koen
Timothy Omotoso
Timothy Omotoso
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was back in court on Tuesday — this time to apply for bail and to bring two other applications.

Omotoso, 62, who has been in custody since his April 2017 arrest, is applying for an inquest to be instituted to establish why his trial has been so  delayed since starting two years ago.

He also wants the Port Elizabeth high court to dismiss the testimony of two state witnesses, Andisiwe Diko and Lerato Msibi, who testified before judge Irma Schoeman when the trial restarted.

The trial restarted in July 2019 after the recusal of the previous presiding officer, judge Mandela Makaula, over a perceived conflict of interest.

The matter was postponed until 2pm.

For the full story, visit HeraldLIVE.

MORE

Andisiwe Dike returned to mission house out of fear, Omotoso trial hears

A few months after being recruited to the Durban mission house of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in May 2016, Andisiwe Dike was ...
News
7 months ago

State witness tells court how rape accused Omotoso allegedly wielded control over congregants

During the second day of testimony by state witness Andisiwe Dike, the court heard how she and other young women recruited to stay at Omotoso’s Jesus ...
News
7 months ago

Pastor Timothy Omotoso to go to ConCourt after dismissal of appeal

On Monday the Port Elizabeth High Court heard that alleged sex pest pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, ...
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  5. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X