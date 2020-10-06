Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no

"Dance routines do not generally fall within the job description of employees, and in those circumstances employees are entitled to refuse to practice and participate in a dance routine like Jerusalema.

"The instruction to participate in such a dance routine is in the circumstances unlawful and unenforceable, and would not amount to insubordination, gross insubordination or refusal to carry out a lawful instruction."

He said it was disappointing when a workplace "deteriorates to such a level of toxicity".

"Particularly keeping in mind that we spend more awake time in the workplace than we do with our friends and family."

Employee buy-in essential

Prof Alewyn Nel, head of the University of Pretoria's department of human resource management, said managers were not always sensitive to the plights of their employees and did not know how to create an inclusive culture.

"The first step is to understand your employees and listen to their ideas and concerns. Forcing a social activity like this, and making it compulsory in the organisation, is not conducive to build an inclusive culture and to let your employees feel heard and valued," he said.

"The question becomes: is this team-building when you force people to participate? For team building to be optimal, you need the buy-in of your employees. You can't enforce any activities onto anyone in the organisation without a real rationalisation and clarification of the importance of such an activity and link it to their work performance.