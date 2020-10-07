South Africa

145 deaths and nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

07 October 2020 - 23:25 By TimesLIVE
South Africa has recorded nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
South Africa has recorded nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

SA recorded 145 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

There were also 1,913 new cases confirmed in the same period.

This meant the country now has 17,248 Covid-19 related deaths and 685,155 cases in total.

Of the new deaths, one was in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State and Mpumalanga, 42 in KwaZulu-Natal, 41 in Gauteng, 24 in Limpopo, seven from the Northern Cape and eight from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said there were also a recorded 618,127 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,318,514 total tests, with 23,583 of them in the last 24 hours.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X