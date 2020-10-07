South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Recoveries now stand at 616,857

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbed by just over 1,000 on Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

07 October 2020 - 06:59 By TimesLIVE
1,000 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths recorded in past 24 hours.
1,000 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths recorded in past 24 hours.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

October 07 2020 - 07:07

'Second pandemic' could be mental health fallout as effects of Covid-19 are felt globally

The first global data on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health have been released, and the numbers are staggering.

Of 130 countries surveyed, 93% have seen “disrupted or halted critical mental services”, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which carried out the survey.

October 07 2020 - 06:00

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X