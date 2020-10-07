COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Recoveries now stand at 616,857

October 07 2020 - 07:07

'Second pandemic' could be mental health fallout as effects of Covid-19 are felt globally

The first global data on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health have been released, and the numbers are staggering.

Of 130 countries surveyed, 93% have seen “disrupted or halted critical mental services”, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which carried out the survey.