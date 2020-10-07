COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Recoveries now stand at 616,857
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbed by just over 1,000 on Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
07 October 2020 - 06:59
'Second pandemic' could be mental health fallout as effects of Covid-19 are felt globally
The first global data on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health have been released, and the numbers are staggering.
Of 130 countries surveyed, 93% have seen “disrupted or halted critical mental services”, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which carried out the survey.
October 07 2020 - 06:00
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 14 591 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1027 new cases. Regrettably, we report 87 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 17 103. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/G4YEiKx3K0 pic.twitter.com/xGCn0I1KFx— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 6, 2020