South Africa

IN MEMES | Mzansi weighs in on Ace Magashule 'imminent arrest' claims

Hawks say report of arrest warrant being issued is 'fake news', and his lawyer says the ANC leader has 'not been contacted' by law enforcement officials

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
07 October 2020 - 09:38
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was reported to be facing arrest, but the Hawks have dismissed this as fake news.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was reported to be facing arrest, but the Hawks have dismissed this as fake news.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Social media users have flooded timelines in response to a media report that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may soon be arrested.

Magashule has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify the rumour.

Magashule told TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him.

“For now, my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so that we verify this. For now, I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.

When asked what about the case against him, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”

He said no law enforcement agencies had ever interviewed him about his involvement in the project.

The Hawks described the claims as “fake news”. 

“The DPCI [police Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] view the report as a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organisation,” the Hawks said.

Meanwhile, the social media streets were alive with reactions to the rumour, with Magashule's name dominating the Twitter trends list.

TimesLIVE

'We'll be in touch with the NPA', says Ace Magashule, denying knowledge of his 'imminent arrest'

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority to verify rumours of his pending ...
Politics
9 hours ago

'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule'

A former acting judge and alleged Gupta enabler, Refiloe Mokoena, benefited from the proceeds of the controversial Free State asbestos audit tender ...
News
3 days ago

No decision yet on ousted Mangaung mayor after arrest: Free State ANC

ANC officials in the Free State are locked in meetings to decide what should happen to ousted Mangaung mayor Sarah Olly Mlamleli following her arrest ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X