IN MEMES | Mzansi weighs in on Ace Magashule 'imminent arrest' claims
Hawks say report of arrest warrant being issued is 'fake news', and his lawyer says the ANC leader has 'not been contacted' by law enforcement officials
Social media users have flooded timelines in response to a media report that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may soon be arrested.
Magashule has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify the rumour.
Magashule told TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him.
“For now, my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so that we verify this. For now, I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.
When asked what about the case against him, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”
He said no law enforcement agencies had ever interviewed him about his involvement in the project.
The Hawks described the claims as “fake news”.
“The DPCI [police Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] view the report as a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organisation,” the Hawks said.
Meanwhile, the social media streets were alive with reactions to the rumour, with Magashule's name dominating the Twitter trends list.
TimesLIVE
#AceMagashule Hawks trying 2 arrest Ace pic.twitter.com/KxTWvzSyhg— Dololo (@santa_Xma) October 6, 2020
You touch #AceMagashule, you touch us! Hands off Ace Magashule! Hands off! pic.twitter.com/Yr0iZHBlsg— Dr. Mogomotsi Xiga (@DrXiga1) October 7, 2020
Ace Magashule is just testing the waters but he will be arrested one day— Skhosi (@Skhosi19) October 7, 2020
ANC secretary General is ready for #hawks in case they show up #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/KPM2A1lawl— Jabu Nicholas Jiyana (@nichoJJ03) October 7, 2020
🤣this will backfire, Cyril is playing with fire here yerrrrrr #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/BAInMzlFen— k-word🇿🇦 (@KingMthandazo) October 6, 2020
Hawks - warranty of arrest#AceMagashule be like... pic.twitter.com/OMk2FqwmLs— Dololo (@santa_Xma) October 6, 2020
The Hawks after doing their job: #AceMagashule #Hawks #edwinsodi pic.twitter.com/0ODrCXDwqd— A Complicated Communist (@SitholeNkosana1) October 6, 2020
The Hawks denying the warrant of arrest for #AceMagashule it's a smart move 🤞🏽 they want to pounce unannounced 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XoOrI1HiOl— Muvenda are na Sauce 😋😎 (@lesh_howard) October 7, 2020
Community weeeh!! Warrant of Arrest ya #AceMagashule ke fake pic.twitter.com/CLriUK4Zrb— Cole (@coleScol33) October 7, 2020
SG #AceMagashule has just dribbled & confused the whole machinery against him. Caught them off guard, look at their tweets & laugh. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/89cxkm6x8f— Remember Marikana (@NsibandeXolani) October 7, 2020
When Zuma hears of Ace Magashule arrest#Hawks #Sodi pic.twitter.com/Ywm9mLHuJJ— Put South Africans First🇿🇦 (@Maps_pj) October 6, 2020
#AceMagashule when your wife flushes your money in the toilet as soon as #Hawks knocks on the door pic.twitter.com/TLZSlsYXAN— TP (@tpsemicolon) October 6, 2020