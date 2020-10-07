IN MEMES | Mzansi weighs in on Ace Magashule 'imminent arrest' claims

Social media users have flooded timelines in response to a media report that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may soon be arrested.

Magashule has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify the rumour.

Magashule told TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him.

“For now, my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so that we verify this. For now, I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.

When asked what about the case against him, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”

He said no law enforcement agencies had ever interviewed him about his involvement in the project.

The Hawks described the claims as “fake news”.

“The DPCI [police Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] view the report as a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organisation,” the Hawks said.

Meanwhile, the social media streets were alive with reactions to the rumour, with Magashule's name dominating the Twitter trends list.

