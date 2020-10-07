South Africa

Man arrested for violent protest outside Senekal court

Provincial police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests

07 October 2020 - 16:56
One man has been arrested in connection with violent protests in Senekal, police said on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after fiery protest action, which saw a police van overturned and set alight outside the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

This is according to police spokesperson, Brig Motantsi Makhele, who said the suspect was a farmer.

The man was allegedly part of a group of people who demanded justice after the killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. Two men were appearing in court in connection with his murder.

“The team resumed with the work yesterday [Tuesday] to identify those responsible for such riotous behaviour, and that led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man, who is a farmer in Marquard but resides in Senekal,” said Makhele.

He said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.

The man is expected to be charged with malicious damage to property and public violence.

“We would like to commend the team for this speedy response. We believe that ongoing relations between the police and farmers and farming communities will assist in putting this matter to rest and ensure that justice prevails,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the man was arrested for his role in the alleged torching of the police van.

He called for more arrests hours after he on Tuesday night expressed disgust at the criminality, which he said would not be tolerated.

“The lawless acts that have been widely condemned, resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight ... It is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law,” he said.

TimesLIVE

