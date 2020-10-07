South Africa

VBS Bank's ex-finance boss Phillip Truter pleads guilty

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 October 2020 - 12:48
Former VBS Mutual Bank CFO Phillip Truter at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday. He has reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state.
Former VBS Mutual Bank CFO Phillip Truter at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday. He has reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

Former VBS Mutual Bank CFO Phillip Truter on Wednesday pleaded guilty to six counts related to the looting of funds at the bank.

Truter was the eighth suspect who appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, in connection with looting of the bank.

When he made his first appearance in July, Truter indicated he intended pleading guilty to the charges he was facing. He faces two counts of fraud, and a count each of money laundering, corruption, racketeering and failure to submit a tax return.

The prosecution on Wednesday first requested a separation of trials in respect of Truter, and the court granted the application.

Truter reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state, whereby he pleaded guilty to all six counts.

Former VBS Bank CFO Phillip Truter says he'll plead guilty

Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter on Monday morning indicated he intended to plead guilty to the charges he faces.
News
3 months ago

He admitted that although he claimed the financial statements of the bank for the year ending March 2017 were accurate, he knew the statement of the financial position was false.

"The accused does not have any excuse in law for his actions," prosecutor Hein van der Merwe read from the agreement.

Truter also admitted to offering to accept a gratification of R5m from former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi.

His former co-accused include Matodzi, former VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, and former non-executive board members Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula. The former CFO of the SA Police Service, Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi, and former KPMG engagement partner, Sipho Malaba, were also arrested.

Their trial will continue on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' — this is how much money each allegedly scored, and it's not small amounts

The total amount of money they are accused of stealing by creating fictitious accounts is more than R1.5bn
News
3 months ago

Former acting CFO arrested for 'R50m invested with VBS Mutual Bank'

A former manager at the Merafong Municipality was arrested on Thursday in connection with R50m that was invested with VBS Mutual Bank.
News
3 months ago

VBS Mutual Bank's financial statements: 'Cooked, false and flawed'

The VBS financial statements painted a rosy picture while the bank was in actual fact insolvent.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  2. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  3. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  4. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  5. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X