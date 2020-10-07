Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer

Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced the 53-year-old's death on Wednesday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer. The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.

This is a developing story.