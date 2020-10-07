South Africa

Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer

07 October 2020 - 14:54
Former president FW de Klerk's son Willem de Klerk has died of cancer.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced the 53-year-old's death on Wednesday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer. The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.

This is a developing story.

