Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer
07 October 2020 - 14:54
Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.
The FW de Klerk Foundation announced the 53-year-old's death on Wednesday.
“It is with the deepest sadness that FW de Klerk announces that his son, Willem, died last night in Durbanville after a courageous battle against cancer. The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.
This is a developing story.