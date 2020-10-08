Cape gangs made big profits from cigarettes during sales ban: report

When the sale of cigarettes was prohibited during the coronavirus lockdown, trade in the banned product was more profitable than drugs.

This is according to a Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime report, which found that selling cigarettes was an appealing market and, for drug traders, it was easy to monopolise sales in areas which were already under their control.

“Cigarettes became part of the gang trade, utilising regular outlets, including drug dens and street corners, as well as sales in minibus taxis and by prostitutes,” said the report titled “When the Smoke Clears”.

The gangs had allegedly sourced their cigarettes from cruise ships which had docked at the country's harbours.

“Because of the source, these cigarettes would have been big tobacco products. They were initially sold for R10 per single cigarette, rising to as much as R20 amid increasing demand,” the report read.