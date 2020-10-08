South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1,913 new cases confirmed

SA recorded 145 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

An aloe stands over Camps Bay beach, normally popular with foreign tourists, in Cape Town, South Africa, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

'I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise,' says Trump

Itching to get back out on the campaign trail since leaving a military hospital on Monday, Trump has called off negotiations with Congress for a fresh round of stimulus for the ailing economy and declared in a video that his illness was "a gift from God."

Bulgaria reports new daily record of 437 coronavirus cases

Bulgaria reported a daily record of 437 coronavirus cases on Thursday, as the country grapples with a rising number of infections, data from the national information platform on the disease showed.

The Balkan country now has 22,743 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 873 deaths.

The country's chief health inspector has said new restrictions, such as closing restaurants may be imposed if the confirmed cases continue to rise, but ruled out a full lockdown. 

-Reuters

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 36.15 million, death toll at 1,052,602

ore than 36.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,052,602​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-Reuters

'I worked during the pandemic in bad conditions. Why can't I get an increase?': health worker

Cosatu members who demanded 2020 salary increases in nationwide protests on Wednesday say their demands are about more than just money.

The unions have been involved in a battle over the government’s failure to honour a 2018 agreement to increase workers’ salaries this year, citing budget shortfalls linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

