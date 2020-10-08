'I worked during the pandemic in bad conditions. Why can't I get an increase?': health worker

Among other things, Cosatu has demanded the provision of PPE to all front-line workers, a speedy and efficient prosecution of all corrupt officials, and the elimination of the gender pay gap in all workplaces.

Gada said gender disparity was a pressing issue.

“In the workplace, in the community and everywhere, we know that especially in the corporate sector a man and a woman can do the same job but the man gets paid more. We also support the call to amend the national coat of arms to include a woman.

“We also need reliable public health transport. Workers are losing a lot of money because they must commute by taxi, the trains are not working and there are no reliable transport systems.

“In the process, especially in my profession, the majority of women get raped because they work long hours and knock off when it's dark and get exposed to danger,” he said.

He said the protest was a way to communicate with the government that workers' patience was running thin.

“The government took advantage of the lockdown regulations. Unions and workers were not allowed to gather. That is why they decided to disrespect us. So this is us communicating a message to say our patience is running thin. Very soon we will disregard the laws because these laws are against us as workers, we are not happy,” he said.