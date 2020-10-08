Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? Mzansi weighs in

Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema for his “ground forces” to attend the Senekal trial on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy has sparked fierce debate and reaction on social media.

A police van was set alight and court property damaged on Tuesday as angry farmers protested against the murder of 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Two men were arrested in connection with Horner's murder last week after bloodied shoes and clothes were found and taken in for forensic testing. The court matter was postponed to Friday next week for a formal bail hearing.

Malema was critical of the government's response, questioning whether the government would have acted if it were black people involved in the protests.