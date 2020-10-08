Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? Mzansi weighs in
Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema for his “ground forces” to attend the Senekal trial on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy has sparked fierce debate and reaction on social media.
A police van was set alight and court property damaged on Tuesday as angry farmers protested against the murder of 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner.
Two men were arrested in connection with Horner's murder last week after bloodied shoes and clothes were found and taken in for forensic testing. The court matter was postponed to Friday next week for a formal bail hearing.
Malema was critical of the government's response, questioning whether the government would have acted if it were black people involved in the protests.
Police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year old farmer for his alleged involvement in the violent protests. He is expected to be charged with malicious damage to property and public violence.
Some saw nothing wrong with Malema's calls, while others accused him of causing divisions among black and white people and inciting violence.
Malema has not issued a response to these claims.
These are some of the views shared on Twitter:
Those who are able to see beyond tweets and retweets can clearly see that Julius Malema is attempting to destabilise South Africa. Why? I don’t know!— Put.South.Africans.First 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@TruthIntake) October 7, 2020
And if we’re not careful, he’s going to succeed. We’ll live to regret it🤞🏾#JuliusMalema
Julius Malema you are the only Young vibrant and unstoppable politician in our life time, you remain fearless and our only hope. #JuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/CDr1dHPm2O— #Julius Malema 1st Black President. (@makumbi_k2) October 7, 2020
#JuliusMalema he got no intention to actually lead SA. He's just there to throw a spanner in the works, to revive racism, to deflect major issues with racism... we all ses GBV, he says, here, look at racist hair ad! We all see corruption... nope.. not him— Fatima Petersen (@FatimaPeterse20) October 8, 2020
Julius Malema has called not only on fighters but SAns to gather outside senekal court on the next appearance of #FarmMurders case.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) October 7, 2020
I support his call, our presence there is not in support of the accused but to protect State Property from boers who showed anarchy yesterday.
Julius malema must go google the meaning of leadership hes not a leader. A leader has empathy, integrity, humility, discipline, thoughtfullness, and perspective. Clearly none of the qualities he has. #JuliusMalema— Marcus (@MarcoSefling) October 7, 2020
We don't care what you say or think, @Julius_S_Malema is our leader and we will always stand with him. #JuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/60rGEU79dJ— Black Lives Matter (@NgwaneAkani) October 7, 2020
Why ist that #JuliusMalema is the first person to blame for the problems of this country, anyway I like the vision of that guy,he will go down to the books like Sankara, SamoraMichel and Gaddafi— king Black (@Gundo98469373) October 7, 2020
