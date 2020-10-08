It was just socks and bones: Family of slain bus driver recounts horror of brutal murder scene

The family of Neo Motaung, 58, the bus driver who was shot and burnt on Tuesday, is still trying to get its head around what they described as his senseless killing.

Motaung was killed on Tuesday morning after an armed gang opened fire and set the bus alight in Lawley, south of Lenasia, Gauteng. Passengers in the bus escaped with injuries, with some of them jumping through the windows.

His niece, Tina Motaung, told TimesLIVE that they immediately drove from Deneysville in Sasolburg, Free State, after receiving the news about the shooting. The drive is just over 120km, but felt like 1,000km, Tina said.

“We had so many pictures and questions in our heads while we were driving there. Will we find him lying on the side of the road, or would his body be already moved to the mortuary?” she said.

Tina said their hope with driving to the scene was to clean up his blood and possibly fetch some of the belongings that he had in his possession — but it was not to be.

“We arrived at a horrific scene, where he was burnt beyond recognition. We couldn’t see his body or anything that he could have had with him,” she said, weeping.