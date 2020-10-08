Man who stabbed girlfriend 34 times and beat her to death gets heavy jail term

A 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder and assault of his girlfriend in June this year was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Elvis Malebo of Hartswater was sentenced by the Northern Cape High Court on Thursday.

He murdered Evelyn Mocumi, 27.

Malebo found Mocumi in her shack with another man, police said.

“The incident happened on June 14 2020 when the accused found Mocumi with a 33-year-old male in her shanty, at the Asgat informal settlement in Hartswater. Malebo went to his house to fetch weapons and threatened the male with a panga. The male fled the scene and the accused murdered the female.

“He bludgeoned her to death with a panga and stabbed her 34 times with a knife ...” said police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock.

He was apprehended by police shortly after the incident and remained in custody until his sentencing.

Malebo was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder and 12 months for assault on the male. The sentences will run concurrently.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Phiwe Mnguni condemned the incident and commended the investigating officer, Sgt Abraham Mokae from Hartswater Detectives, for a job well done.

Mnguni added that the sentence would send out a strong message against those who perpetuate gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE