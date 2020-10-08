South Africa

Man who stabbed girlfriend 34 times and beat her to death gets heavy jail term

08 October 2020 - 19:34
A 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty on charges of murder and assault of his girlfriend in June this year was on Thursday sentenced to 25 years in prison.
A 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty on charges of murder and assault of his girlfriend in June this year was on Thursday sentenced to 25 years in prison. 
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

 A 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder and assault of his girlfriend in June this year was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Elvis Malebo of Hartswater was sentenced by the Northern Cape High Court on Thursday.

He murdered Evelyn Mocumi, 27.

Malebo found Mocumi in her shack with another man, police said.

“The incident happened on June 14 2020 when the accused found Mocumi with a 33-year-old male in her shanty, at the Asgat informal settlement in Hartswater. Malebo went to his house to fetch weapons and threatened the male with a panga. The male fled the scene and the accused murdered the female.  

“He bludgeoned her to death with a panga and stabbed her 34 times with a knife ...” said police spokesperson Capt Sergio Kock.

He was apprehended by police shortly after the incident and remained in custody until his sentencing.  

Malebo was sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder and 12 months for assault on the male. The sentences will run concurrently.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Phiwe Mnguni condemned the incident and commended the investigating officer, Sgt Abraham Mokae from Hartswater Detectives, for a job well done.   

Mnguni added that the sentence would send out a strong message against those who perpetuate gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Angry mob torches Limpopo man's home, shop, vehicle and kills livestock

Limpopo police are searching for information which will lead to the arrest of those involved in the torching of a business premises, a home and ...
News
3 hours ago

Joburg woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend during a heated argument inside their shack in Tshepisong, west of ...
News
1 week ago

KZN teen accused of murder and rape of niece aged four sent for evaluation

The 15-year-old KwaMashu boy accused of the rape and murder of his four-year-old niece has been sent for psychiatric evaluation
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  2. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  3. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  4. Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X