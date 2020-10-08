More charges, more accused to be added in VBS case

The case of seven people arrested in connection with the plundering of VBS Mutual Bank was postponed on Thursday to January 26 next year.

The seven men were making their second appearance at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after their first appearance in June.

On Wednesday, their former co-accused, ex-VBS Bank CFO Philip Truter, reached a plea and sentence agreement with the state, which saw him being sentenced to an effective seven-year jail term after pleading guilty to six counts, including corruption and fraud.

The remaining accused are:

former VBS Mutual Bank and Vele Investments chair Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi;

former VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga;

former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane;

former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba;

former police officer Avashoni Ramikosi; and

former Public Investment Corporation executives Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

Prosecutor Hein van der Merwe told the court that the reason the state sought a postponement was to amend the indictment to add additional charges and more accused.