SA-linked Aussie mining boss in trouble with the law back home

Controversial Australian mining boss Mark Caruso, who is suing South African lawyers and environmental activists for millions of rand, is facing criminal charges at home of assault, aggravated home burglary and trespassing.

Perth-based Caruso has temporarily relinquished his position of executive chair of the board of mining company Mineral Commodities Ltd (commonly referred to as MRC) while he defends himself against the charges, but has retained his position as CEO.

This was announced by the Australian Securities Exchange-listed company on October 2.

MRC is the parent company of two South African mining subsidiaries: Mineral Sand Resources (MSR) that produces heavy minerals from west coast beaches at its Tormin mine near Lutzville, and Transworld that has been attempting to develop a titanium mine at Xolobeni on Pondoland’s Wild Coast for more than a decade.

According to the Australian justice department’s online court portal, Caruso is to face three charges — two of common assault and one of aggravated home burglary — in the Mandurah courthouse on October 13. Mandurah is a coastal city in Western Australia, 72km south of the state capital Perth. Caruso has not yet entered a plea in respect of the three charges.

Under the Australian criminal code, aggravated home burglary carries a possible maximum penalty of 20 years in jail. Common assault carries a maximum penalty of 18 months and a fine of A$18,000 (about R213,000).

Caruso is due back in the same court on November 5 in connection with a separate charge of “without lawful excuse trespassing on a place”. He has entered a plea of not guilty to this charge.