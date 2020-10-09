Businessman arrested after violent protest in Senekal had previous theft conviction

Later during the court case, a senior officer also recounted how a witness stated that someone bought petrol from the local fuel station, put it in a black plastic bag, and then passed it over the fence where it was allegedly used to set a police van alight.

In his affidavit, the suspect said he had a SA passport which had expired, was married and had two daughters. Indicating his close ties to the community, he said his company could not function without his presence.

Already his family was suffering without his financial contribution, he said, adding that his wife, a teacher, earned R4,000 per month.

He admitted to a theft conviction in 2011 which was wholly suspended for three years on condition that he paid the money back.

The man told the court in his affidavit that he was bipolar and on chronic medication.

The state called Brig Tshokolo Posholi, provincial head of the organised crime and commercial crime units in the Free State and assigned to lead the investigation, to the stand.

Posholi told the court that it was not in the interest of justice to release the Senekal man on bail. He said on Tuesday, police holding cells were damaged when a group of farmers demanded the release of the two men accused of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

He said that inmates in the holding cells were also injured. He told the court that two shots were fired in the hallway and a police vehicle was set alight after an instruction by a businessman.

Posholi testified that a female warrant officer clad in full uniform who attempted to prevent them from entering court, was threatened and throttled by the man. He said that if the man had not throttled the female officer, extensive damage to the court property would have not happened.