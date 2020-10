Court should not interfere in process to impeach public protector: judgment

In his judgment, Saldanha also quoted Mpofu as having said that if justice was blind, “it could not be one law for Mr Gordhan ... and another law for the applicant”.

But, said Saldanha, there were distinctions to be made between the Gordhan case and this one. Besides these, Mpofu had not factored in the harm that went the other way — if the interdict was granted; harm to the responsibility of parliament to hold the public protector to account.

“Moreover the applicant fails to take into account the public interest in ensuring that the proceedings ... are proceeded with in light of the serious charges which have been preferred against the applicant,” said the judge.

The DA’s grounds for the complaint against Mkhwebane included the ConCourt judgment last year that ordered Mkhwebane to pay for the costs of litigation she had been involved in as public protector from her own pocket.

In an unprecedented rebuke, the ConCourt — from which there is no appeal or review — said Mkhwebane “had not been candid”, had “acted in bad faith”, was “not honest”, that she put forward “a number of falsehoods”, had made “misrepresentations under oath”, and that she had failed to “provide this court with a frank and candid account”.

Saldanha also said there was nothing to indicate that Mkhwebane was, in person, indispensable to the office of the public protector.

A statement from Mkhwebane’s office said her team was still studying the judgment “to map a way forward”.

“However, early indications are that the judgment goes against everything that the Constitutional Court said” in the Gordhan case, the statement said.

According to the rules for the removal of the heads of chapter nine institutions, the independent panel to be appointed by Modise must consist of three fit and proper SA citizens, which may include a judge.

They must collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to conduct the preliminary assessment. If the speaker appoints a judge to the panel, this must be done in consultation with the chief justice.

