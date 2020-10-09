South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump says might hold rally this Saturday, a week after testing positive for Covid-19

09 October 2020 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
A health worker sprays sanitizer on a migrant domestic worker from Africa before she gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a hotel, ahead of her travel to her country, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 5 2020.
A health worker sprays sanitizer on a migrant domestic worker from Africa before she gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a hotel, ahead of her travel to her country, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 5 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

October 09 2020 - 07:20

U.S. President Trump says might hold rally in Florida on Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was doing "really good" following his coronavirus diagnosis a week ago and that he might try to do a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida, after his physician said it was safe for him to return to public engagements then.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he will likely take a COVID-19 test on Friday. Trump was hospitalized on Oct. 2 after he announced he had contracted the coronavirus. He returned to the White House on Oct. 5.

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  4. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X