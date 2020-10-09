'Crime is on the rise, but we can't defend lawlessness': Agri SA on recent protests

The government is not doing enough to contain the increasing attacks which sometimes lead to murder in rural communities and on farms, Agri SA said on Friday.

The attacks and crime then threaten stability in communities, which leads to violence.

“It threatens rural stability, discourages investment, and has a direct negative effect on economic growth. Rural crime also has an impact on agricultural and rural communities, resulting in trauma and loss of innocent lives,” said Agri SA president Pierre Vercueil.

“These crimes are becoming a shocking reality and give rise to strong emotional responses. Our leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to calm these emotions, resulting in lawlessness, which Agri SA cannot defend.”

The group expressed the sentiments after violent scenes flared up in Senekal in the Free State this week.