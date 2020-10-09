Extradition of SA man accused of butchering his ex-girlfriend reopens old wounds for her father

“I am pleased that the SAPS and Interpol got him and he will finally get what he deserves. When Prof Labuschagne had informed me when he was caught again in Brazil I was filled with tears of joy,” said the grieving father.

Dries Venter said he was pained at knowing that Andrea’s mother, Annetjie, did not live to see justice prevail. She died in January 2016.

Before their daughter’s death, he alleged, he and his late wife had also been victims of Jansen van Vuuren’s alleged obsession with their daughter. A court interdict she obtained also failed to keep him away from her.

“He would threaten all of us if he couldn’t find her. He would say that if he can’t have her, nobody else can have her. He would say he will get people to murder me and rape my wife,” Dries said.

Over the years, Annetjie mourned her daughter.

Commenting on one Facebook post where the investigative psychology unit had given an update on the case, Annetjie had written: “Ja my dogter mammie mis jou nog elke dag verlang so na jou. Wens die jare kan terug gadraai word dan sal dit nie weer gebeur nie.”

This loosely translated to her saying she still missed her daughter every day and wished she could turn back the hands of time, then it would not happen again.