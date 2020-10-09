Fired Gauteng health MEC says he'll challenge SIU report

Fired former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku says he will challenge the SIU report that was the basis for him being sacked.

Gauteng premier David Makhura announced today that he had fired Masuku after the release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that found Masuku failed in executing his duties in terms of government procurement laws and other related policies.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Masuku said he had instructed his lawyers to apply to set aside findings of the report.

He outlined certain things he was not happy with, including that “the SIU relied on incorrect sections of the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) to make inaccurate and unprecedented findings” which he says may undermine proper governance.

“The SIU report makes incorrect and non-factual findings about my role as executive authority. It's unclear whether the report is final and so to this end, I have written to the premier to explain to him that in fact and in law, I will exercise my rights in law to review the findings in a court of law, to set them aside,” reads his statement.