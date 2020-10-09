South Africa

Five people shot dead in Milnerton as shooters hunt down man by name

09 October 2020 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
Detectives have launched a manhunt for six suspects who shot and killed five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on Thursday evening. File image
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town detectives have launched a manhunt for six suspects who shot and killed five people in Joe Slovo, Milnerton, on Thursday evening.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said according to reports from the two scenes, the six suspects arrived at a house in Sekowa Street at about 10pm, “looking for an individual identified only by name”.

One suspect killed a woman with a fatal shot to the head. Her age is yet to be determined.

Another woman who was with her was wounded, after also being shot in the head.

A few minutes later, the six suspects arrived at another house in Dada Street, where they shot and killed three men and a woman. The ages of the victims are between 28 and 36.

“The detectives are hard at work in an effort to apprehend the suspects and determine the motive for the murders,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Kussel on 074 964 3197, alternatively 08600 10111.

“All information received will be handled with strict confidentiality,” added Potelwa.

TimesLIVE

