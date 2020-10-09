'Fugitive' who fled to Brazil to escape murder charge brought back to SA

More than seven years after he fled SA, murder accused Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren will be back in the country to stand trial for the alleged slaying of his ex-girlfriend.

Jansen van Vuuren was arrested in Brazil in June — and come 1pm on Friday, he will be back in his homeland to face the music for the 2011 stabbing of Andrea Venter.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed the extradition on Thursday night.

Jansen van Vuuren stands accused of stabbing 25-year-old Venter in December 2011 outside her residential complex in Johannesburg.

“After a failed suicide attempt at the scene of crime, Jansen van Vuuren was charged with the murder of Venter before the Randburg magistrate's court. He was later granted bail in the Johannesburg high court after the SAPS successfully opposed bail twice before the Randburg magistrate's court,” said Naidoo.

Then, four days before he was due to stand trial in May 2013, Jansen van Vuuren fled.

He used “false travel documentation” to get out of the country, said Naidoo.

An alert was sent out through international policing organisation Interpol, to track and trace the fugitive.